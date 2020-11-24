Chestertown Lions Club Conducts Annual Shotgun Raffle Fundraiser

Lions James Porter and Glenn Owens, members of the Chestertown Lions Club, sell shotgun raffle tickets outside Molly’s Sporting Goodson Saturday mornings. Raffle tickets are available in Chestertownacross from the Farmers Market on Saturday mornings and can be purchased by calling Lion FredSherriff at 410-778- 5799 or online at www.Chestertownlions.org. Tickets will be available through December with the raffle drawing set for January 13, 2021, at the Blue BirdTavern. The winning prize- a new Browning A-5 shotgun and 2nd prize- $300 of merchandise from Molly’s. This raffle event, which is conducted annually, still remains one of the Club’s major fundraisers.