MENU

Sections

More

November 24, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

News News Notes

Chestertown Lions Club Conducts Annual Shotgun Raffle Fundraiser

by Leave a Comment

Share

Lions James Porter and Glenn Owens, members of the Chestertown Lions Club, sell shotgun raffle tickets outside Molly’s Sporting Goodson Saturday mornings. Raffle tickets are available in Chestertownacross from the Farmers Market on Saturday mornings and can be purchased by calling Lion FredSherriff at 410-778- 5799 or online at www.Chestertownlions.org. Tickets will be available through December with the raffle drawing set for January 13, 2021, at the Blue BirdTavern. The winning prize- a new Browning A-5 shotgun and 2nd prize- $300 of merchandise from Molly’s. This raffle event, which is conducted annually, still remains one of the Club’s major fundraisers.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *