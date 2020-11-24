Biden Wins in Talbot by 114 Votes: That’s Good Enough for Democratic Chair Patrick Firth

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning Talbot County by 114 votes might sound like it a relatively modest victory, it should be noted that the last time the Democrats won the county in a presidential election was in 1964, or 56 years ago.

For Patrick Firth, the chair of the Democratic Central Committee for Talbot County, it was never going to be easy for the Biden-Harris ticket in November. With a remarkable history of GOP victories going back decades, the Talbot County Democrats had to think out of the box to find a path to win on Election Day.

But oddly enough, their new playbook in 2020 was going back in time and using old-fashion retail strategies like canvassing neighborhoods and creating phone banks, which even the Biden campaign had to limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In our Spy interview with Patrick, he talks about the tried and true “get out the vote” approach with over two hundred volunteers engaged at the local level. As Firth notes, Talbot County led the state in this aggressive grassroots effort. He also talks about Mia Mason’s showing and what 2022 will hold for Democratic politics.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Talbot County Democrats please go here.