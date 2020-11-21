Aslanidis Joins UM Shore Medical Group-ENT

Ear, Nose and Throat/Sinus and Hearing has welcomed Tasos Aslanidis, DO, FAOCO to the practice based in UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton.

Dr. Aslanidis brings more than two decades as a provider with practices in Cherry Hill, N.J., and Philadelphia, Pa., and has served as member of the medical staffs of multiple health care organizations, including Kennedy Health System and Kennedy Surgical Associates, Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Virtua West Jersey Hospitals and Summit Surgical Associates. He also served as medical director, the Kennedy Balance Center, Stratford Division.

A Fellow of the American Osteopathic College of Ophthalmology and a Diplomate of the American Osteopathic Board of Medical Examiners, Dr. Aslanidis has served as a clinical instructor for residency programs at University of Medicine and Dentistry, School of Osteopathic Medicine, the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Department of Otolaryngology and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. His academic credentials include undergraduate degrees in biology and pharmacy, and his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

To make an appointment with Dr. Aslanidis, patients may call 410-820-9119.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members, and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.