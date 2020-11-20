Ribbon Cutting in Rock Hall

Main Street Rock Hall and the Greater Rock Hall Business Association held a Ribbon Cutting on Monday, 11/16 for Reflective Photography at 5761 Main Street, Rock Hall. The company produces and sells Photographs of Reflections printed on paper, canvas, and lots of other stuff. Business owner, Michelle Gladu commented, “I am happy to be back in Rock Hall with an expanded shop where the business community and customers are so very supportive.”
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.