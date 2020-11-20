MENU

November 20, 2020

Ribbon Cutting in Rock Hall

Main Street Rock Hall and the Greater Rock Hall Business Association held a Ribbon Cutting on Monday, 11/16 for Reflective Photography at 5761 Main Street, Rock Hall. The company produces and sells Photographs of Reflections printed on paper, canvas, and lots of other stuff.  Business owner, Michelle Gladu commented, “I am happy to be back in Rock Hall with an expanded shop where the business community and customers are so very supportive.”

