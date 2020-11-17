What’s Next: The Equity Advisory Committee with John Queen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Organizing the Chestertown Unites Against Racism 16-month plan has taken a significant step forward with creating the Equity Advisory Committee.

The committee, comprised of 10 members selected by the Mayor and Council, represents a broad cross-section of the community—with significant minority representation—including a member acting as a liaison with Washington College.

John Queen, elected as Committee Chairman of the Equity Advisory Committee for Chestertown Unites Against Racism, says the committee will act as a steering mechanism to coordinate and implement each aspect of the 16-month plan. Their primary goals are to educate the community about its history of systemic racism and to pursue legislative reforms to promote unity, equity, and inclusivity for all residents.

Here, Queen describes how the Equity Committee would function.

Queen is co-founder of Bayside H.O.Y.A.S., owner of Allied Shore Solutions, chairman of the Black Union of Kent County, spokesperson for the Juneteenth Festival for Chestertown.

This video is approximately seven minutes long.