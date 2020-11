We thought we had you stumped, but some of you guessed it! The tiny critter that we found along the woodland path was a pale green assassin bug nymph! While not as big as other assassin bugs, like the wheel bug, this bug makes up for size by using a sticky substance on its legs to help catch its prey. Clever.

This week, we are highlighting one of the last native flowering plants of the season. This shrub or small tree has delicate and vibrant yellow flowers.