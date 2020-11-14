Delmarva Review:  Bread by Alamgir Hashmi

Author’s Note: “Bread” arrived as part of a sonnet sequence, and a consolation, after much mulling over privation and constraint. Work and all life’s effort appeared, somehow, not to add up to the needed relationships or fulfillment. Some lines might suggest it, but there was no premonition of public calamities when I wrote the poem. It would seem, though, that the poem knew more than its author as it found its place (as sonnet IX.) eventually as part of a poem sequence about the COVID pandemic, titled “Virus Regulation” (https://newworldwriting.net/alamgir-hashmi-virus-regulation/). Retrospectively, thus, perhaps “Bread” telescoped into the future that many of us in the COVID-19 world must live with.

Bread

Warm bread from the oven,

your hands smell of dough,

baking, the science of hunger

or satisfaction. You only say

we are out of cinnamon

just as yesterday.

Another mile to go for spring water,

more herbs, and nuts for the buns.

Year-round

it’s been

plowing or gathering,

prayers for good weather.

Is it this we live for?

One waiting, the other away.

