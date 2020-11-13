Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Nov. 13

Maryland has had more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for ten straight days; the number of new cases hit 1,869 in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began.

The 7-day positivity rate has topped 5% for five consecutive days; the 5.87% rate for Nov. 12 was the highest since June 15.

• Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 3 to 369, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 3.08%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 161,769, an increase of 1,869 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 12 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 4,124.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 51 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 914 people hospitalized — 706 in acute care and 208 in intensive care.

• Of the 31,974, test results received Nov. 12, the positivity rate was 6.71%; the 7-day positivity rate was 5.87%.

Additional information

• A total of 3,793,532 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 1,922,533 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 161,769 cases, 18,281 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 8,343 have been released from isolation.

