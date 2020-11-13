An Analysis of the 2020 Election

The public is invited to the November meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County, for a presentation on “The 2020 Election – What the Heck Just Happened?”, on Thursday November 19. Participants will hear in-depth election analysis from Dr. Dan Nataf, Director of the Center for the Study of Local Issues in Annapolis. The meeting will take place via Zoom, with a social time at 6:30 pm, a brief club business meeting, followed by Dr. Nataf speaking at 7:00 that evening.

Originally a resident of Los Angeles, California, Dan Nataf obtained his PhD from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) before moving to the EastCoast. Since 1995, he has been employed at the Anne Arundel Community College where he has taught Political Science courses including American Government, International Relations, State and Local Government, and Comparative Politics. Until 2020, he also directed the Center for the study of Local Issues at AACC. He continues to supervise and organize community surveys on behalf of the college.

As director of the Center for the Study of Local Issues and organizer of the continuing AACC Community Surveys, he has been responsible for writing press releases each semester. The surveys have been the basis for many presentations he has given to a variety of political and community groups. Due to his expertise in local politics and public opinion, he is quoted about those topics by the Baltimore Sun, the Annapolis Capital, and the Washington Post. He also discusses politics and polling on radio and occasionally on television. Dr. Nataf has previously presented detailed insightful election analysis to the Democratic Club of Kent County following the 2016 and 2018 elections.

DCKC members will receive a Zoom link for this meeting. Contact the club at info@dckcmd.com if you are not a member and would like to attend.