The Adult in the Room by Angela Rieck

My broker called me November 4th, to tell me that “the street” (meaning Wall Street) believed that Biden would ultimately win the Presidency and that markets would respond very, very favorably over the week.

“Really?” I remarked. “But the Stock Market hates Democrats.”

My broker, who has Republican blood running through his veins, sighed, “Wall Street is excited that there will now be an adult in the Oval Office.”

Wall Street was not alone. The international community also rejoiced. The church bells rang in Paris. Congratulations poured in from all but totalitarian regimes such as Russia.

America is too important a country to be run by someone who is unskilled in diplomacy. In the past, we have set the standard for decency and humanity, it is time to take back our place in the world. The PT Barnum Presidency is fading like a scary Twilight Zone episode.

The Corona virus is arguably the most pressing issue, some experts fear that as many as 400,000 people could die by the end of the year. Witness the difference between Biden’s Coronavirus task force, filled with scientists, and the Trump Coronavirus task force, composed primarily of bureaucrats holding infrequent meetings.

On Saturday, celebrations erupted in most major cities. But few were celebrating more than New Yorkers, where Biden won almost 85% of the vote in Manhattan (Trump’s home turf).

New Yorkers have known about Trump for some time. Trump has had over 3500 lawsuits, some for nonpayment, others for racial discrimination in housing and evictions (and this is not typical for a Real Estate developer). Trump had a reputation in NYC for not paying small contractors who didn’t have the legal resources to fight back. After his father died and he was no longer able to fund Trump’s failures, Trump used bankruptcy (5 times), as his strategy for nonpayment. New Yorkers understand that his wealth is façade, his business skills a mirage. NY banks ended their association with Trump, which required him to develop a dangerous dependency on Russian and other foreign banks. The Trumps have used Federal funds to build their wealth and repaid our government’s largess with miniscule taxes.

As his 71M voters watch his refusal to concede; his requirement that vote counting cease where he was losing and continue where he was gaining; and his demeaning of the US electoral system; I hope that many will see the Donald Trump that New Yorkers knew. His pouting, his tantrums, his grifting, his churlish behavior, and his profound disrespect are in full view now, as he seeks to find someone to blame for his loss.

New Yorkers had to learn the hard way that this emperor has no clothes.

Hopefully, the crazy conspiracy theories will subside (no, JFK Jr. is not alive; yes, we landed on the moon), and we can get back to real issues. Running a country as great as ours requires self-control, political savvy, and a desire to put our country first.

As Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted, “Welcome back, America.”

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.