Message in a Bottle: 1973 is Calling You

One November day 47 years ago a Chestertown middle-schooler sealed a note in a Coke bottle and cast it into the Chester River hoping for contact with someone in the future. That day came last weekend when Kyle Gerson, his brother Matthias and father Eric were out kayaking along Still Pond Creek.

Gerson has a keen eye for spotting glass bottles. He collects them, along with coins and other found objects during his river outings and while scouring the landscape with a metal detector.

Over the past few years he’s retrieved a depression era soda bottle manufactured in Chestertown, a turn of the century condiment jar, a pre-civil war Maryland militia belt buckle.

But this weekend’s find was a little different. When the family returned home from their afternoon expedition, Kyle carefully slipped the note from its vessel.

Nov 6, 1973

Dear Finder,

This drift bottle is part of an experiment being done at Chestertown Middle School. Would you please send us a postcard to:

Chestertown Middle School

Campas (sic) Avenue

Chestertown, Maryland 21620

giving the location where the bottle was found.

Thank You,

7-2-B

This video is approximately five minutes long. The photograph is of Kyle and his brother Matthias.