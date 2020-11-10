Rebuilding Together Partners with KAH to Complete Garnet House

Kent Attainable Housing, the new nonprofit that helps low-income families become homeowners, is now completing its first home for a family of five. Situated on the site of the former Garnet High School, the modular house, named the “Garnet House,” was delivered on October 28 with many excited community watching the dramatic arrival. “On a scale of one to ten, I’m at 11,” said Ed Minch, Project Director. He and others had worked tirelessly to get to this day when the new home would be delivered to a vacant lot on College Avenue.

Since the arrival of the home, volunteers from Rebuilding Together Kent County have been lending their resources and expertise to construct a front porch. “It’s a nice example of collaboration between local non-profits,” said Jon Hanley, Board Member for Rebuilding Together. Wearing masks and socially distancing, a cadre of volunteers has been hard at work since Tuesday. Rebuilding Together Kent County is an affiliate of a national organization which assists low income homeowners in repairing and improving disability access to homes.

Gale Quist, a Heron Point resident, heard a talk about Rebuilding Together and said, “Sign me up!” Having had experience in building his own home, he is an eager first-time volunteer at Garnet House. Tom Eager was also working on the front porch last week. Retired from American Airlines, he said he knew basic carpentry and was learning to use a router. “I like to help out, and I like working with my hands,” said Tom.

Kent Attainable Housing volunteers will continue to complete the house and landscape the grounds. Property has been purchased in Worton for the second home. Applicant families matched with houses are required to attend 15 hours of free financial management and homeowner education. Kent Attainable Housing believes that when homes are built for families in need, foundations are laid for healthier, happier and more productive families and a stronger community. They plan to build 40 homes over the next decade.

For information about Kent Attainable Housing, call 443-282-0622 or email kentattainablehousing@gmail.com. Rebuilding Together Kent County is also accepting applications for assistance. Call 410-708-9936 or email info@rtkc.org. Both organizations welcome financial contributions and volunteer help.