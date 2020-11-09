Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Nov. 9

Trends in Md. are heading the wrong way

COVID-19 trends in Maryland are continuing to head in a negative direction, with the 7-day positivity rate and number of patients currently hospitalized hitting their highest numbers in more than four months.

• The 7-day positivity rate for Nov. 8 was 5.05%; that rate last topped 5% on June 24. The 5% threshold is a reopening guideline set by the Centers for Disease Control. The World Health Organization has said rates should remain at 5% or below for 14 consecutive days before officials should allow reopening.

• As of Monday morning, 707 patients were hospitalized for coronavirus. Maryland last topped 700 patients currently hospitalized on June 17.

• In the last six days, Maryland also has had more than 1,000 daily new cases, marking the longest such streak during this pandemic. Maryland reported five consecutive cases of new cases topping 1,000 from May 6-10.

• The total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has topped 50 million.

Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases remain at 355, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 0.51%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 155,371, an increase of 1,375 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 9 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 4,072.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 52 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 707 people hospitalized — 539 in acute care and 168 in intensive care.

• Of the 23,527 test results received Nov. 8, the positivity rate was 6.72%; the 7-day positivity rate was 5.05%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 3,678,109 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 1,882,274 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 155,371 cases, 17,833 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 8,297 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.