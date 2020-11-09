Salute: Luisa Turns 20 Years Old

Cousins and co-owners Mimmo Fevola and Vinny Asante say it’s all about teamwork as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of Luisa’s Cucina Italiana on November 13.

The milestone is burnished by the fact that the restaurant has survived through some of the darkest months of the pandemic closures thanks to the community’s ongoing patronage.

Operating at about 75% now with masks and social distancing required, Luisa’s retained its loyal following by quickly starting a vigorous curbside service.

“Lines stretched around the building as word got out. It was hard but the challenge was fun,” Mimmo said.

Vinny is quick to point out that despite the mask-free interview, masks are required for employees and guests, along with social distancing.

Here, Mimmo and Vinnie talk about starting the restaurant 20 years ago and how things have changed up to and including the pandemic. Most of the employee team has been retained during the scheduling challenges and the two are cautiously optimistic about finding a new normal for life after Covid.

The Spy congratulates Luisa’s for their 20 years of being one of the Eastern Shore’s stellar eateries catering to those with a love for Italian cuisine. It’s a true ristorante.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Luisa’s Cucina Italiana, please go here.