Heron Point Honors Employee COVID Heroes

Senior citizens living at Heron Point of Chestertown, a retirement community in Chestertown, MD, created a beautiful photo gallery to employee heroes on the front line during COVID-19.

Since large groups cannot assemble during the pandemic, Heron Point of Chestertown came up with a creative solution to express their heartfelt thanks. All 36 photographs in the exhibit were taken by John Guthrie, a Heron Point resident. Each employee also received a gift from a dedicated fund established by residents.