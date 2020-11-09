MENU

November 9, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chesapeake Lens Spy Highlights

Chesapeake Lens: Paddle to the Light by Bill Thompson

In times like these, we all need moments of reflection. Peace and serenity don’t come easily but if you look, you can still find them. Photo by Bill Thompson. Title is “Paddle to the Light.” Early morning on the Choptank River.

