November 9, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Food and Garden Garden Notes

Adkins Surprise Monday: It’s Tiny and Likes Woodland Paths

Leave a Comment

Wow, we got a great response to last week’s mystery! Many of you accurately guessed the answer: lion’s mane or satyr’s beard (Hericium erinaceus). Lion’s mane has a very distinct appearance with spines hanging from a soft white cushiony body. Often found on hardwood trees or fallen logs, this fungus is found throughout Maryland.
For today’s mystery, we ask you, what is this tiny critter found along a woodland path?

The Adkins Arboretum is centrally located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, 25 miles east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at 12610 Eveland Road, near Ridgely, MD. For more information and their public programs please go here.

