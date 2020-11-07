My Hopes After the Election by Craig Fuller

Again, the voters have spoken and one candidate won the necessary Electoral College votes sufficient to be elected President of the United States.

But, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris did more than that. They won millions more votes than an incumbent President. And, they did it campaigning as people who, if elected, would represent all of the people. Indeed, by they way they campaigned, they can now govern in a more unifying way.

So, after this hard fought election, I think we all may benefit from a pause to consider our hopes.

I do hope President Biden can govern in a way that brings the country together.

I hope that process starts now with a collaborative transition leading to a smooth flow of power to a new party and a new President.

I hope Republican leaders will realize that one reason millions more voted for the candidate in the other party is out of a desire to see an honest, fact-based approach to containing the coronavirus.

I hope Democrats and Republicans find common ground on initiatives related to the coronavirus, rebuilding our economy in safe and effective ways and rebuilding the reputation of the United States abroad.

I hope thoughtful conservative Republicans will work to rebuild a party that stands for things that are positive and constructive and lives up to our greatness as a nation.

And, I hope the Republican Party finds a few leaders among the ranks who can lead it back to compete around ideas and policies that impact all people.

I also hope that pundits, commentators and news personalities will leave the gotcha approach behind while holding accountable those in public office to really address facts and issues in ways that benefit us all.

It has been a long time since voters wanted to push reset on a presidency. While George H.W. Bush was not reelected, he had served in the White House for twelve years when voters opted for a change. Thus, not in forty years has an individual serving in the White House for four years been turned away. May this be a message and the beginning of a process that involves our better selves in actions that address the real needs of all Americans.

Craig Fuller served four years in the White House as assistant to President Reagan for Cabinet Affairs, followed by four years as chief of staff to Vice President George H.W. Bush. Having been engaged in five presidential campaigns and run public affairs firms and associations in Washington, D.C., he now resides on the Eastern Shore.