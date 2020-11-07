MSCF Announces Annual Event

Due to COVID-19, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s 2020 Annual Awards and Report to the Community will be held via a virtual format.

The annual event will highlight recent activities and will recognize individuals and organizations whose contributions have made a positive and substantial impact on the community.

This year’s honorees include: JoAnn Asparagus-Murray, Childlene Brooks, Anne Clucas and Debbie Molchan of St. Vincent de Paul, Jeff Horstman of ShoreRivers, Sandy Brown of Mid-Shore Pro Bono, Megan Cook and Emily Moody of CarePacks, Clay Washington of Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center, Larry Wilson of Sumner Hall, Ruth Clendaniel of Dorchester Retired Educators Association, Cesar Gonzalez of Cambridge Community Radio, and Sara Rich of Choptank Community Health System.

The pre-recorded video will premiere on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 9AM. Those who register, will be sent a link to the viewing and afterwards, the video will be posted publicly for all to share!

Additional information, including registration, is available on the Foundation’s website (https://www.mscf.org/annual-awards).