Mid-Shore Arts: Mainstay Keeps the Mojo Going with John Thomas

While some of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis has been some of the Shore’s most popular music venues, the Mainstay in Rock Hall is not sitting it out. Using creative ways to keep bringing music to their loyal patrons, including streaming and outside performances, the beloved Kent County concert producer is keeping live music alive and well until things return to normal in 2021.

The Spy had a quick check it with programming manager John Thomas about Mainstay’s remaining concerts for 2020 and its plans to formally celebrate its 25th year of operations next year rather than have a scaled-down anniversary during the pandemic.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about The Mainstay please go here.