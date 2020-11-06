Gunston School’s Sean Riley ’21 and Ethan Nuessle ’21 Receive Letter of Commendation from NMSC

The Gunston School is pleased to announce that seniors Sean Riley and Ethan Nuessle have received letters of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSC).

Commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.”

“Sean and Ethan have worked very hard to get this recognition and Gunston is extremely proud of them,” said John Lewis, Head of School.

The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Learn more at gunston.org.