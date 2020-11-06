Dorchester Voters Pick School Board Members; Kent, Talbot Races Unopposed

Voters in Dorchester, Talbot, and Kent counties elected candidates to 4-year terms on their county school boards.
Dorchester was the only county that had contested school board races.
In District 1, Mike D. Diaz defeated Phil Bramble to win a seat on the Dorchester County Board of Education. Diaz won 62% to 37%.
Susan Morgan ousted incumbent Philip W. Rice, the current school board president, in District 3, winning 68% to 31% for Rice.
Laura Hill Layton kept her District 5 seat, defeating Voncia L. Molock in a rematch of the 2016 election. Layton had 66% to 34% for Molock. In 2016, Layton won 73% to 27%.
In Talbot County, candidates for the three seats up for election ran unopposed.
Candace Henry won District 2, Susan Delean-Botkin was re-elected in District 5, and Mary Wheeler was re-elected in District 6.
In Kent County, Joe Goetz and Francoise Sullivan were unopposed in their bids for the two seats up for election.
