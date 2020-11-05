MENU

November 5, 2020

Local Life Brevities

The Chestertown Spy Survey #33 – The Transition

We were curious last Sunday about what readers of the The Spy were thinking about the Presidential transition. Today, we’re hoping we actually get to a transition one way or another sooner rather than later.
However, what was clear from the responses is that there are two important tasks whether President Trump is re-elected or his challenger Joe Biden is elected. More than anything else we posed, readers want to see strong people selected for top positions in the administration. And, readers want to see new initiatives to deal with the very persistent COVID-19 virus.
Let’s hope in the weeks and months ahead, we see both!

