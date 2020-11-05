Scott Named Director, Oncology Services at UM Shore Regional Health

Jeanie Scott, formerly has been named director, Oncology Services at UM Shore Regional Health. Oncology Services includes the Cancer Center at UM Shore Regional Health, the Requard RadiationCenter and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center.

During her 21 years with UM Shore Regional Health, Scott has served as cancer center registrar, registry coordinator, operations coordinator, and most recently, operations manager. She earned her B.S. degree from Walden University in 2019.

As director, Scott leads a team of dedicated professionals who rank in the top 10 percent of patient satisfaction ratings, and has been instrumental in developing a host of support and awareness programs for cancer patients and their loved ones. She also will lead the Cancer Center’s Requard Radiation Center in its new partnership with University of Maryland Medical System Department of Radiation Oncology to provide state-of-the-art technology and innovative clinical trials to the patients in our community.

