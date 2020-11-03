Profiles in Spirituality: The Reality and the Promise of Interfaith Families with Susan Katz Miller

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It may seem like interfaith families is a rarity in American culture, but the truth is that about 25% of American homes fit that definition, and their numbers are growing.

From the early unions of Catholics and Protestants to more contemporary examples of Hindus marrying Muslims, the 21st-century household is becoming more and more a reflection of the dramatic changes in our society.

According to author Susan Katz Miller, who has written extensively on the subject, that reality can only be seen as a good thing. Still, it should be handled with care by parents and the entire extended family.

Susan plans to highlight some of the ways that families can prepare for, and adjust to, interfaith homes as part of Temple B’nai Israel’s Lifelong Learning series this Sunday from 4:00-5:30 p.m via the Zoom platform. But the Spy was able to get a preview of some of her major points in our chat with her yesterday.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. To make a reservation to participate on Sunday, please go here.