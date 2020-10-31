Delmarva Review: I Donate My Aunt’s Clothes to the Unfinished Business Thrift Shop by Irene Fick

Author’s Comment: This poem was triggered by the difficulty of witnessing the dying and ultimate death of my dear aunt, listening to her regrets and feeling a sense of guilt for gathering her belongings, furniture, and clothes and disposing of them.

My maiden aunt lies in that uneasy truce

between living and dying, cradled in the calm

of hospice on the health care wing. Each day,

another small loss. We falter through shards

of conversation—what about the good times? Tell me

about those family dinners, vacations in the Catskills…

but she dwells on the loneliness of being left behind,

her four sisters dead, nieces and nephews who play dead

all year long. On the dresser, a black and white

photo of the tight Italian family. Better times. Each day,

my aunt grows smaller, yet she is a giant in the shadow

of her misery. Her apartment is now bare,

prepared for new tenants: rose-colored sofa and chairs,

mahogany hutch, old hope chest, all sent to auction.

Last week, I donated her clothes. She smiled

when I told her the shop ladies were thrilled

with her tailored black wool coat and the turquoise silk

dress and matching jacket. I told her the ladies admired

her impeccable taste. We are near the end.

Each day, another small loss, and truth becomes the intruder.

She will never know how I crammed her things

into jumbo plastic bags, then dropped them off

at the shop’s back door. Just some women’s clothes, I said.

I don’t need a receipt.

♦

Irene Fick’s poem was published in the Delmarva Review, Volume 12. Her second collection of poetry, The Wild Side of the Window, was published by Main Street Rag (2018) and received a first-place award from The National Federation of Press Women, as did her first book, The Stories We Tell (The Broadkill Press, 2014). Her poems have been published in Poet Lore, Gargoyle, the Broadkill Review, Philadelphia Stories and (forthcoming) The Blue Mountain Review.

