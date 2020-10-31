Be Inspired by ShoreRivers Wild & Scenic Film Festival

ShoreRivers will host the 11th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Friday, November 20, starting at 7 PM. Things will look a bit different this year, with hundreds of passionate environmental advocates gathering virtually to enjoy a carefully curated slate of international, award-winning films through an online platform. General admission tickets are FREE this year, but additional paid ticket levels include exciting raffle chances. If you are unable to attend the live event, the films will be available to all registrants On Demand from November 21-25, so register now at shorerivers.org/events.

ShoreRivers joins over 250 organizations across the country to showcase a suite of captivating films that inform and inspire a deep connection to the environment. The diverse film lineup is rooted in both environmental activism and an enduring love of nature. All across the world, fantastic stories of conservation and hope go largely unnoticed, and events like this capture these unique stories and spread them far and wide. Listen to them, remember them, and leave with a renewed hope and sense of wonder.

Especially exciting this year is the addition of exclusive interviews from some of the filmmakers themselves. Gain an inside look into the minds of the filmmakers, what they learned, and what motivated and inspired them to pursue these fascinating projects. We are also offering three ticket levels that include a raffle entry. Cool prizes include ShoreRivers swag, beautiful oyster necklaces from A Happy Place in downtown Easton, and special gear from the Wild & Scenic National Sponsors Klean Kanteen and Peak Design. Prizes are valued at over $400.

This year’s incredible new offerings include A Living River, a feature film that follows the Hudson Riverkeeper and other scientists dedicated to protecting the biologically diverse Hudson River. Despite its polluted reputation, the Hudson River is teeming with life. Environmental organizations use lessons learned from the river’s past as a bustling commercial fishery to its present as an ecosystem in recovery as a pathway to protect its future.

Also showing will be Sounds of Survival, a beautiful film about the mystery, excitement, and adventure deep in the Honduran rainforests. Here is a delightful portrait of the process of scientific discovery and an inspiring example of the power of sound as a conservation tool.

This event is made possible by the leadership generosity of event sponsors: Truist Bank, Ecoprint, Gunther McClary Real Estate, Gillespie Precast, KELLY Integral Solutions LLC, Wye Gardens LLC, ThinkMakeBuild, and other community sponsors.

Proceeds from the evening benefit the important advocacy, education, and restoration initiatives of ShoreRivers that result in pollution reduction year after year. Throughout the year, ShoreRivers’ remarkable Riverkeepers speak for the rivers at local, state, and regional levels to ensure representatives are informed with the latest science, trends, and recommendations. Outstanding education programs prepare2,600 9th graders in four counties and 2,100 elementary school students in two counties to become the next generation of environmental stewards. And the organization has installed restoration works on the large and small scales through thousand-acre farm projects as well as individual River-Friendly Yard upgrades.

Although this is a different experience from years past, ShoreRivers hopes you will join this thrilling cinematic journey as the organization’s mission for clean water remains steadfast. This will be an evening full of laughter and excitement, leaving viewers with the desire to make a positive difference for our beautiful rivers. The last few months have been difficult, and ShoreRivers is excited to have the chance to once more connect with communities.

For more information, contact Connor Liu at cliu@shorerivers.org. Visit shorerivers.org/events to register or become a sponsor.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org