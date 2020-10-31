Anniversary Show at Troika Gallery

Troika Gallery celebrates 23 years of showing The Finest of Fine Art with the Anniversary Show opening on November 6 exhibiting masterpieces by the 35 Troika Artists. Works in oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, pencil, clay, bronze, and porcelain are on exhibit. This annual show is a favorite of collectors and gallery admirers.

Troika is proud to represent the original art of: Jorge Alberto, Kenn Backhaus, Sara Jane Doberstein, John Ebersberger, Deborah Elville, Laura Era, J.A. Ferrier, Kevin Fitzgerald, David Buckley Good, Andrew Schuler Guerin, John Davis Held, Mark Hiles, Matthew Hillier, Bo Jia-Middle Kingdom, Jeanette Le Grue, Lynne Lockhart, Peter S. Loonam, Kirk McBride, Lou Messa, Raoul Middleman, Terry Miller, Dorothy F. Newland, Victor Nizovtsev, Brendan O’Neill, Sara Linda Poly, W. Stanley Proctor, Christopher Richard, Julia Rogers, Ann Didusch Schuler, William Storck, Carol Lee Thompson, David H. Turner, Jennifer Heyd Wharton, Chris Wilke, Vladislav Yeliseyev and Matthew Zoll. Troika Gallery is continuously refreshing the exhibit spaces.

Whether an art collector, art lover, or an art browser, Troika Gallery encourages you to stop in and see this fantastic exhibit, or click on our website. Professional artist and owner, Laura Era along with Gallery Manager, Peg Fitzgerald, welcome your visit or phone call and will happily address questions on art, portraiture, and framing. An added popular service that the gallery offers is to encourage clients to take a painting home “on trial”. Also Laura and Peg are pleased to make a house call to offer their hanging and display expertise for fine art in your home.

Troika Gallery is located at 9 South Harrison Street, in Historic Downtown Easton, the gallery is open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment, 410-770-9190, www.troikagallery.com.