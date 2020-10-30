Spicing It Up with Miriam Satchell

Any foodie will tell you that one of the keys to a delightful meal is the subtle or intense presence of spices.

The Spy caught up with Miriam Satchell at her Spicerie and Chester River Soaperie stand at a recent Chestertown Saturday Market to talk about how her Pakistani and East African cultures influenced the selection of spices she offers.

A recent transplant from the Western Shore, Satchell and her two companies are making a name for themselves as people discover the wide variety of robust and subtle spices that have been family traditions for generations.

“People are trying these very Indian spices on very Western things like salmon, roast potatoes, ways that I would never have thought to use them, and I’m fascinated by that. I’ve tried them myself and it is amazing,” she said.

Satchell is also a retail distributor for a wide variety of vegan-based bath and body products that will surprise you. From liquid and whipped soaps to bubbly and fizzy bath bombs and full body sprays, Chester River Soaperie creates everything from scratch using only natural ingredients.

Maybe author Frank Herbert was right when he wrote in Dune that “Spice extends life… expands consciousness… gives them the ability to fold space…that is, travel to any part of the universe without moving.

And then you can bathe with a bath bomb to scrub of the dust of your travels.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. You can find out more about The Spicerie here, and Chester River Soaperie here.