University of Maryland Extension to Offer Wildlife Management Online Course

The University of Maryland Extension is offering the wildlife Management Online Course for Spring 2021, available online only, beginning Feb. 1, 2021 through May 15, 2021. Registration for this online course opens Nov. 1, 2020 and can be accessed at https://2021wildlifecourse.eventbrite.com.

This non-credit course does not offer formal in-person classes and has no prerequisites. Participants will work from the comfort of their own homes, using their own land, a friend’s, or public lands. Instruction includes ecological concepts such as predator-prey relationships, biodiversity, hazards and diseases, habitat assessment, managing forests for wildlife, and more. Ultimately, the course provides tools to develop the framework for a wildlife management plan.

The course fee is $150, and includes a copy of Wildlife and Timber from Private Lands: A Landowner’s Guide to Planning and Common Native Trees of Virginia Tree Identification Guide. Participants will receive a flash drive of the text and appendices at the end of the course. A certificate of completion is awarded when all requirements are completed.

Sample lessons are available at https://extension.umd.edu/wildlife-course, including an opportunity to try identifying animal tracks. The site also provides detailed course information and frequently asked questions.

For more information, contact Nancy Stewart, University of Maryland Extension, Wye Research and Education Center, P.O. Box 169, Queenstown, MD, 21658; phone 410-827-8056, ext. 107; or email nstewar1@umd.edu. Check for details on our website today and mark the November 1 for open enrollment on your calendar.