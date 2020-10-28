Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center Announces Three New Board of Director Members

Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center (ESEC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help advance an entrepreneurship ecosystem on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, announced that it has appointed three new members to its board of directors.

The new board members, Nikko Brady, deputy principal assistant at the Delaware Department of Agriculture, Walter Chase, former Easton, MD chief of police, and Neil Davis, Maryland Technology Development Corporation’s former senior director of entrepreneurial development, bring more industry diversity to the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center team.

“We are thrilled to have these highly qualified professionals join our efforts to better help and understand the entrepreneurial spirits in our community,” says Tony Kern, ESEC board president. “They each bring their respective strengths and network to helping ESEC achieve its mission of serving high-growth, innovative, and scalable startups on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and the entrepreneurs and innovators that dream them up.”

Nikko Brady and her leadership in the agriculture community in Delaware helps ESEC expand its connections and program offerings to rural Delaware. ESEC strives to eliminate the state boundary between Maryland and Delaware and bring positive impacts to all of the rural Delmarva Peninsula.

Walter Chase is a leading political and minority voice on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and helps ESEC in its effort to increase delivery of service to underrepresented entrepreneurs and innovators.

Neil Davis has been a leader in the innovation and technology community throughout Maryland for many years and helps ESEC to strengthen its relationships with other industry sectors and the state ecosystem.

For more information about the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center and its new board members, visit its website at www.esec.md.

About Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center

Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center (ESEC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help advance an entrepreneurship ecosystem on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. This includes the counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester. ESEC has two initiatives currently underway that are part of an overall strategy to encourage the organic development of high-growth, innovative, and scalable businesses and the jobs they create, with an emphasis on the region’s traditional industries of agriculture and seafood — hotDesks and F3 Tech Accelerator.

HotDesks is a network of coworking spaces that serves the needs of entrepreneurs and innovators throughout the Eastern Shore. Through programs and events targeted to innovative, high growth, and scalable startups, hotDesks helps connect the Eastern Shore with the rest of the statewide innovation and startup ecosystem in the Baltimore/Washington corridor.

F3 Tech Accelerator advances innovation and technology in the sectors of agriculture, aquaculture, and the environment. Through a pipeline of programs targeted to idea, early-stage, and scalable startups, participating F³ Tech organizers and partners strive to position Maryland as a nationally-recognized leader in agritech, aquatech, and envirotech.

For more information, please visit Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center’s website: https://ventureahead.org/.