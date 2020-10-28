Academy Art Museum Announces November Events

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Accidental Icons: Warhol’s Photography

Through January 17, 2021

From the late 1950s until his death, Andy Warhol produced thousands of photographs of his Factory life, surrounded by fellow artists, celebrities, and socialites. Warhol’s Polaroids and silver gelatin prints are lesser-known compared to his monumental silkscreens, drawing, and films that transformed the course of American art. From close, brightly-lit Polaroids (some of which served as drafts for his silkscreens), to lucid yet moody silver gelatin prints of the people, objects, and places of his time, Warhol created a visual diary that transformed the personalities in his midst into vernacular icons.

This exhibition offers a glimpse into Warhol’s photographic oeuvre. Actresses Jane Fonda and Pia Zadora; Native American artist and activist RC Gorman; socialite and trophy hunter Elsa Talayero; model Juliana Siu; basketball star Kareem Abdul Jabbar and author Truman Capote make appearances in Warhol’s photographs, bringing together threads from the New York City scene that arguably made, and was later sustained by, Warhol. The exhibition includes works on loan from the Salisbury University Art Galleries.

The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Collection: Selections Lesser Known and Unseen Works from the Vogel Collection

Through November 29, 2020

This exhibition presents highlights and previously-unexhibited works from the Vogel Collection. The Academy Art Museum was honored as the Maryland recipient of the Collection’s 50 Works for 50 States initiative in 2008. Featuring works on paper and sculptures by prominent contemporary artists such as Richard Tuttle, André Cadere, Robert Barry, Steve Keister, Moshe Kupferman, Lucio Pozzi, Edda Renouf, and others, the exhibition reveals both the landscape of 20th-century American art and the story of an exceptional collection.

The selection presents some of the most illustrious examples of abstract and minimalist art in America that address the profound socioeconomic and creative transformations of the postwar period. From Tuttle’s whimsical but interpretative watercolors on ruled paper to Cadere’s color-coded sculpture with an elusive solution, the exhibition revisits simultaneously radical and subtle ideas that defined the future of artistic production.

Waterwall

Site-specific installation by artist Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann

South Street Lawn at Museum

Through Spring 2021

Waterwall is a mixed-media installation created by combining acrylic, sumi ink, silkscreen, and cyanotype on collaged translucent vinyl over glass. Artist Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann describes the work as “a three-dimensional landscape painting: a riff on stained glass, a maximalist immersive gardenscape, a fantastic escapist porthole.”

Mann is an American painter whose work explores mythology, identity, and landscape, particularly through the unique dialogues she crafts between the slow and permeating movement of ink and paint and the dynamic layers of collaged and printed elements. Waterwall harkens back to centuries of cave murals found in Dunhuang, China, where paintings do not just describe landscapes, but become environments and magical symbols themselves. As sunlight passes through the walls and ceiling of the cube on the Academy Art Museum’s grounds, Waterwall bathes the viewer in light and detail, creating a verdant, melting, glowing, fragmented, personal, and mythological realm. The bespoke plexiglass structure for the Museum lawn was designed by Mitch Hager of HAGER + HUCK Architecture. Sponsors of Waterwall are the Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Arts Council, and Catherine McCoy.

COMING!

2020 Annual Members’ Exhibition

Signs of the Times

December 11, 2020–January 17, 2021

The Museum’s Annual Members’ Exhibition invites artists to submit works that explore Signs of the Times. 2020 has been a troubling year that has at least brought moments of clarity, togetherness and gratitude for many of our members. We look forward to exhibiting imaginative and experimental works in any medium that addresses how this unique time manifests itself in our personal and shared world.

LECTURES

KITTREDGE-WILSON SPEAKER SERIES – Lectures on Zoom!

Friday, November 20 at 6 p.m.

Learn about the Museum’s newly completed renovation project through “Architecture for the Arts,” with Steve Ziger, Partner, Ziger/Snead of Baltimore, MD. Ziger is a partner at the Top-50 US Architects firm of Ziger/Snead of Baltimore, MD, which served as the architect for the AAM’s new courtyard entrance and gallery renovations. Cost is $20 Members; $25 Non-members.

ADULT CLASSES

Adult Class Scholarships – Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Pastels, Watercolor, and much more.

All Materials are Included. Contact Katie Cassidy for details at 410-820-5222 or email

wkmcgarry@verizon.net for further information. Visit academyartmuseum.org for a full listing of classes. Scholarships are made possible through a generous grant from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

A Finding Your Purpose: Daily Journaling for Artists

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly (dianeduboismullaly.com)

4 weeks via Zoom: November 5, 12, 19, December 3

Thursdays: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $115 Members, $132 Non-members

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

Easton CommUNITY Days

#AAM Rocks & Easton Maze

November 14 – 15, 2020

Free

Write words of hope or kindness or draw whatever you like on your rock and hide it in downtown Easton where people are likely to find it before Friday, November 13th. During Easton CommUNITY Days on November 14th and 15th, wander around town in search of other kindness rocks. If you find one, take a selfie with it, post it to #AAMRocks, and re-hide it for others to find. Reserve your kindness rock kit at https://academyartmuseum.org/event/easton-community-days/. Each kit includes a smooth rock and three acrylic paint pens. Pick up is at the Museum between Tuesday, November 3rd and Saturday, November 7th. Also, stop by the Academy Art Museum during the CommUNITY Days event on November 14th and 15th to pick up your free Easton Maze and red pencil. The maze is shaped like the town of Easton and features pictures of a few works from the Permanent Collection. The Museum thanks the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s Artistic Insights Fund and the HUT Foundation for their generous support of children’s programming.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

MUSEUM COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Per City, State, and CDC guidelines, new safety measures have been implemented to ensure limited attendance and adequate space for social distancing. Masks must be worn at all times by participants and instructors. Prior to visiting the Academy Art Museum, visitors are encouraged to visit AAM’s website to read more about the Museum’s reopening protocols. Responses to frequently asked questions can be found on the Visit Page.

If you aren’t able to visit the Museum at this time, please enjoy our available virtual tours, art activities, artist talks, and virtual platform, Art at Home. We look forward to seeing you soon at AAM.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org