Town Council Open Meeting Tonight for Human Rights Commission

The Mayor and Council of Chestertown will hold a public hearing on ORDINANCE 07-2020 (renumbered from 06-2020 due to a duplication of ordinance numbering) ESTABLISHING A HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 via Zoom. The full text of the Ordinance is available online or by calling 410-778-0500 to request a copy.
The public hearing will be live-streamed or you are encouraged to attend and comment by contacting jen@chestertown.com or kees@chestertown.com. Written comments prior to the hearing are also welcome.
By Authority of
Chris Cerino, Mayor
