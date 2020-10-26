MENU

October 26, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

Food and Garden Garden Notes

Adkins Mystery Monday: Astringent at First then Sweet in Winter

We had a great response to last week’s mystery! The mystery fruit was the native persimmon (Diospyros virginiana), one of the last fruits to ripen in our region. Right now, the fruits are very astringent, but come November and frosty weather, these fruits will be pleasantly orange and very sweet!

