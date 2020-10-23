Milburn Joins UM Shore Medical Group-Surgery

Patricia G. Milburn, DNP, CRNP, joined UM Shore Medical Group-Surgery last month, after spending the last six years as the clinical program manager for the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) in Baltimore. She joins medical director John Moon, MD, William Bair, MD, Dabanjan Bandyopadhyay, DO, Edward DiNapoli, Jr., MD, Amanda Hahn, MD, Kyle Maio, PA, Kelsey Rosen, CRNP, and Lisa Marshall, CRNP, in the practice, with a focus on wound care.

Dr. Milburn served 10 years as the clinical program manager of the soft tissue surgery team at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at UMMC. In addition, she has held a variety of positions as a clinical mentor/educator, nurse practitioner preceptor, clinical instructor and adjunct faculty at University of Maryland, Johns Hopkins and Anne Arundel Community College schools of nursing.

Through a unique opportunity with Human Resources for Health and University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON), Dr. Milburn spent a year as a clinical mentor and educator for health care providers in Rwanda, East Africa. She returns periodically offering ongoing clinical support and assistance with research endeavors. She has also participated as a volunteer for Costa Rica Humanitarian Mission, Haiti Humanitarian Mission, Haiti Earthquake Relief Missions and Surgical Mission, a Dominican Republic relief mission. Her significant global health field experience culminated in completion of a Global Health Certificate from UMSON in 2017.

Dr. Milburn completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and her Master of Science and Doctor of Nursing Practice at the UMSON. Licensed by the state of Maryland as a certified registered nurse practitioner, Milburn also holds multiple specialized certifications and has presented widely on the topic of wound care, management of necrotizing acute soft tissue infections, perioperative wound healing and surgical site infections.

“We are grateful to have Ms. Milburn join our team. Her skill and talent, particularly with regard to wound care, is an asset to our community,” said Dr. Moon, medical director UM Shore Medical Group.

