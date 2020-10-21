The Chestertown Spy Survey #31 Results- Flu Shots

We wondered about whether readers of The Spy are going to be getting flu shots this season. Not only were those readers who responded to the question committed to flu shots, fully 82% in Chestertown have already gotten their shot. And, and additional 13% are very likely to get their shot. So, pretty impressive compliance with the health care communities recommendation to get a shot this year.

As for where people have gotten or intend to get the shot, pharmacies are the most frequently mentioned with the balance at a doctor’s office.

Stay healthy! Get your flu shot!