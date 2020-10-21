Maryland State Board of Elections Issues Statement on Ballot Drop Boxes

Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone issued the following statement today regarding ballot drop boxes:

“Maryland voters should be aware that, once open, all authorized ballot drop boxes in the state will remain open until November 3 at 8 p.m. Each drop box is equipped with a lock that holds the ballot deposit slot open at all times. It has come to our attention that some voters, upon seeing locks on ballot boxes, have assumed the boxes are closed. This is not the case. Ballots should be inserted in the slot located above the lock as indicated by red arrows. We encourage all eligible voters who would like to utilize ballot drop boxes to review the list of drop box locations and opening dates online.”

The following image depicts a lock holding the ballot deposit slot open and the proper way to insert a ballot into the drop box.

A complete list of drop box locations and opening dates is available at:

https://elections.maryland. gov/elections/2020/PG20_Drop% 20Box%20Locations.pdf

Each Maryland jurisdiction has at least two ballot drop box locations available to voters. The state’s most populous counties and the City of Baltimore will have additional ballot drop boxes to accommodate the greater number of eligible voters residing in those jurisdictions. Voters can submit their completed mail-in ballots in any drop box located in their jurisdiction of residence. The completed ballots should be sealed in the return envelope that accompanies the ballot in the mail.

In all, 284 ballot drop boxes will be available at 283 locations around the state. Two ballot drop boxes are available at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Individual ballot box locations were proposed by the local boards of election across the state.

“Using authorized ballot drop boxes is a safe and easy way to exercise your right to vote during the pandemic,” Lamone said. “Drop boxes are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring voters can cast their ballots whenever it is convenient and also avoid crowds and lines.”

Each ballot drop box is under 24/7 security and surveillance to protect against tampering or vandalism. Ballots are collected daily by sworn election officials and taken directly to authorized canvassing locations to maintain a chain of custody and ensure proper processing.