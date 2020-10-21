Krempasky, Speech/Language Therapist, Joins UM Shore Rehab at Queenstown

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health recently welcomed Melissa Krempasky, speech/language pathologist, to the outpatient rehabilitation services team at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown.

Certified by the American Speech-Language Hearing Association and licensed by the State of Maryland, Krempasky graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. She has over 15 years of experience in various settings, including pediatric and adult rehabilitation for communication and swallowing disorders.

In the area of pediatric evaluation and treatment, Krempasky provides rehabilitative care including early intervention, developmental delay, communication related to autism spectrum, apraxia of speech, articulation disorders, expressive/receptive language impairment, pediatric voice disorders, traumatic brain injury and paradoxical vocal fold dysfunction.

Her adult evaluation and treatment practice includes aphasia, dysphagia, apraxia of speech, dysarthria, head/neck cancer, voice disorders, cognitive impairment, Parkinson’s disease and traumatic brain injury.

More information about outpatient rehabilitation services provided by UM Shore Regional Health, visit https://www.umms.org/shore/health-services/rehabilitation/outpatient-services or call (410) 827-3818.

