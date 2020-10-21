Franchot Urges Hogan to Help Md. Small Businesses

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot urges Gov. Larry Hogan to provide additional COVID-19 relief to small businesses in the state. Franchot, who made the request Wednesday morning during the Maryland Board of Public Works meetings, wants the state to provide $500 million to help small businesses.

Hogan said the state has provided $250 million for small businesses and passed through billions in federal funds to aid businesses and those who are unemployed.

The governor said he would be announcing additional measures to benefit small businesses on Thursday.

Both men agreed that Congress needs to put aside party differences and pass a federal stimulus package to help citizens and businesses.

Franchot is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022; Hogan is term limited and has been the subject of speculation about a future presidential bid.