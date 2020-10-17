Girl Scouts Launch New STEM Program

Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay are proud to announce the launch of a new in person girl led STEM program “GSCB Program on the Move.” With our first series “Crazy for Circuits” girls have the opportunity to learn the science behind a battery, parts of a circuit, what happens when a circuit is not complete all like enjoying creating the circuits to power a lightbulb, fan and more!

The inaugural event was held October 13th at Camp Todd in Denton, MD. A group of Brownies enjoyed “Crazy for Circuits” at the GSCB Program Center. From now through November 21st the Program on the Move series of events will be taking place throughout the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay tri-state footprint!

This is a welcomed fun, in person, hands on experience that many girls are lacking right now with the current classroom restrictions. GSCB has set up event areas for girls to participate while social distancing, and taking all possible coronavirus prevention precautions.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer girls an experience to connect with peers and explore STEM based hands on activities. Families and girls are craving to have a sense of normalcy. While taking all precautions for COVID-19 mitigation, Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is resilient and eager to move forward safely,” Claudia Peña Porretti CEO of Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay.

For information on all events please visit gscb.org/events. These are open to Girl Scouts of all program levels, not a Girl Scout? Interested in events like this and more, join now at gscb.org/join.