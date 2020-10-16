Golfing Tournament Raises over $30K for the Gunston School

The Golfing “fore” Gunston fundraiser on Friday, October 9 at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club welcomed 83 golfers on a warm and sunny fall day. The sold-out event began with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with teams competing for prizes while enjoying food, drinks and fun give-aways.

“We couldn’t have put on such a wonderful event without the help of the Gunston Parent’s Association and the volunteers on the Board,” said Director of Advancement Tricia Mooney. “Every time we ask, they are there, ready to roll up their sleeves and help.”

The day’s winners include: First Place with a gross score of 56, Jon Mellinger, Crystal Wilson, Rhett Wilson, and David Landskroener. First Place (Net – 45 MoC) David Henry, Brad Dean, Thomas “Buddy” Raley, and Ryan Severs. Second Place (Net– 45 MoC) Mary Ways, Jen Batchelder, Dane Ways, and Chuck Batchelder. Third Place (Net – 47 MoC) Donnie Quinn, Drew Lane, Chris Wagner, and Bobby Smith. Closest to the pin on 4 was David Landskroener, closest to the pin on 12 was Chuck Batchelder, most accurate drive on 7 was Erin Gillespie, and longest drive on 14 was Brad Dean (men) and Janell Frederick (women).

“Today is special for two reason—one, it’s the first event we’ve had since graduation and the first fundraising event we’ve had since the start of COVID and what we’ve found is just having people together as a community is so meaningful. The other reason this event is so important is that it is raising really necessary and needed funds for our students. If you could see the difference in our students’ faces and attitudes now that they’re back on campus, it is a palpable difference every single day. It has cost us about $300,000 to get our campus up to scratch to be able to serve the students this year. So events like this make such a big difference,” said Head of School John Lewis in his opening remarks.



Sponsorship and golf registrations raised a little over $30,000 for the Heron Annual Fund, which allows Gunston the ability to offer more than 60% of its students financial aid, provide additional enrichment and hands-on opportunities that extend beyond the classroom for both students and faculty, and perhaps most importantly, help to cover the unexpected costs of PPE, tents, new video technology, and more.

The event had 55 sponsors: Tournament sponsors included Gillespie PreCast, Gillespie & Son, Inc., (Erin & Jim Gillespie, P ’07, ’09, Julie & Todd Gillespie, P ’20, ’22, ’24, Karen & Jim Talbott, P ’20, ’23); Riggo Productions (The Pocock Family, P ’23), InTown Companies (The Hershey Family, P ’21), Fred Frederick of Easton (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P ’23), and Ashley Insurance.