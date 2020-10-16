Academy Art Museum Craft Show 2020 Profile: Jeweler Amanda Hagerman

One of the best things about the annual Academy Art Museum’s Craft Show is that the Spy has the opportunity to meet some of the most outstanding craftspeople in the country. Each year (this one being remote during the COVID crisis) the AAM pulls together some of the most creative and experimental craft artists working today. While these participants come from all over the country, our 2020 profile, jeweler Amanda Hagerman, actually comes Maryland her home.

A few days ago, we caught up with Amanda to talk about her approach to making jewelry and how she created her own unique design that has made her own of the most popular and admired artists in the field.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Academy Art Museum and enjoy the 2020 Crafts Show, please go here.