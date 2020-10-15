Topping Off at UM Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge Marks Milestone

The “topping off” of University of Maryland Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge on Monday, September 20, 2020 marked an important milestone in the construction progress for UM Shore Regional Health’s state of the art, freestanding medical facility that will serve Dorchester County and the surrounding area. While the COVID-19 pandemic precluded a traditional public celebration for the topping off, during the previous week, an open house invitation from UM Shore Regional Health to the community enabled scores of community leaders and local residents to come to the construction site to sign the facility’s top beam before it was lifted into place.

On schedule for construction completion in summer 2021 with an opening date scheduled for mid-September, the new UM Shore Medical Campus, located at Cambridge Marketplace on Route 50 at Woods Road, will house a 39,000 square foot emergency care center with an adjacent helipad and a wide array of outpatient care, including physician offices, diagnostic and rehabilitation services, to the citizens of Dorchester County.

According to UM SRH President and CEO Ken Kozel, the Cambridge project is the culmination of intensive collaboration between health care leaders, local community members, state and county government officials and physicians. “I am so grateful to everyone who has worked with UM Shore Regional Health and University of Maryland Medical System to help us make our vision for the future of health care in Dorchester County come to life,” he said.

Keith McMahan, UM SRH Board chair, noted that UM Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge is the latest in a series of major health care facility construction and renovation projects dating back to 2010. These include UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown Emergency Department, the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center and the Diagnostic and Imaging Center, and UM Shore Medical Pavilions at Cambridge, Chestertown, Denton and Easton.

“Now it is Dorchester County’s turn, as we celebrate the real progress being made in the construction of University of Maryland Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge,” said McMahan. “The completion of the of this comprehensive, state of the art health care facility will further realize Shore Regional Health’s goal of providing quality health care, close to home, for residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties.”