Letter to Editor: An Academy Art Museum Craft Show Like No Other

This weekend, the Academy Art Museum hosts its 23rd Annual Craft Show. While the annual event has been enjoyed for two decades, this year the Show is virtual. However, it is no less important to the artists or to the Museum.

Those of us working on the Craft Show team came together a few months ago and realized that no matter just where we might find ourselves with the COVID virus in October, it made little sense to bring two or three thousand people and dozens of artists into Easton for the weekend. It was at that point we began the planning for an online, virtual Craft Show.

We had two guiding notions: 1) we wanted to find a way to support the fine craft makers/artists with whom we’ve worked for years; and, 2) we wanted to achieve at least some of the revenue flowing from an annual event designed to support the Academy Art Museum.

The artists, with shows around the country being cancelled, were very positive from the beginning about our approach. Most of the funds from sales go to the artists. Some will be retained by the Museum in lieu of booth fees.

The response has been remarkable. While we hoped for a couple hundred items, we now have over 700 items from dozens of artists. The value of these items exceeds $1 million.

We have but one question remaining and that is whether patrons will come to the site to bid and/or buy the remarkable items available. Success in this area will deliver to artists a few hundred thousand dollars. And, patrons will join donors in supporting the mission of the Academy Art Museum.

The site for the virtual Craft Show can be found at https://www.32auctions.com/AAMCraftShow2020 .

Once on the site, an individual can build their own personal watchlist to follow items in which they have an interest. All items have a starting bid price below the retail price as well as having a buy now price allowing someone to forgo the auction process and acquire an item they would like to enjoy.

The site can be visited anytime. The Craft Show begins at 8 PM, Friday, October 16th and it concludes at 8 PM, Sunday, October 18th. During this time bidding and buy now purchases can be made.

On behalf of dozens of artists and the Craft Show Team at the Academy Art Museum, I invite you to come visit the Show this weekend and find unique purchasing opportunities. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Craig Fuller

Chair, 2020 AAM Craft Show