The Mainstay Livestream Concerts Continue: Pianist Daryl Davis

The Mainstay streaming concerts live from Rock Hall continue on Friday October 23at 7 pm with pianist, vocalist, actor and author Daryl Davis. All concerts are streamed live from Kent County’s favorite live music venue via a private uplink available through The Mainstay’s website. Tickets are $5 online/advance. Information and ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org.

Friday October 23 tune into the live feed from The Mainstay at 7 pm for an exciting evening of boogie-woogie piano with the fabulous Daryl Davis and company.

Daryl Davis is an international recording artist, published author, actor and leader of THE DARYL DAVIS BAND.

Born in the Electric Blues Capital of the world, Chicago Illinois, DARYL absorbed the influences of the South from musicians who traveled North from the Mississippi Delta, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Missouri to this Blues Mecca. Today, he resides in Maryland, just a few minutes from Washington, DC.

DARYL DAVIS earned his Bachelor of Music Degree from Howard University in Washington, DC where he was a member of their world famous and renowned Jazz Vocal Ensemble. In addition to being a vocalist, guitarist, and composer, DARYL is a keyboardist extraordinaire. Upon graduation, DARYL went on to work with such artists as Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley’s Jordanaires, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Platters, The Drifters, The Coasters, Bo Diddley, Percy Sledge, and Sam Moore (of Sam & Dave), to name a few.

Both Pinetop Perkins and Johnnie Johnson, considered to be the greatest Blues & Boogie Woogie and Blues and Rock’n’Roll pianists respectively, both have claimed DARYL as their godson. They have both praised his ability to master with authenticity, a style that was popular 20 years before he was born, progressing through the styles of many pioneers including Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino and beyond. It was this ability that landed DARYL in the piano slot for The Legendary Blues Band (which was the Muddy Waters band) and the piano slot for Chuck Berry. Both positions were once held by Perkins and Johnson.

As a recording artist, DARYL DAVIS was the featured pianist on the Cephas & Wiggins Grammy-nominated album Flip, Flop & Fly. As a composer, in addition to his own hits, I’m a Boogie Man and Broadminded and many other originals, DARYL scored the music to the children’s story, Abigail. His own CDs are titled, American Roots, Alternate Routes and Greatest Hits.

After having been with so many others, helping them to do their thing in nightclubs, concert halls, festivals, recordings, films, radio & television, from the United States to Europe, don’t miss seeing DARYL DAVIS with his own group doing his own thing!

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website www.mainstayrockhall.org and information for supporting The Mainstay through the COVID-19 crisis can be found at www.mainstayrockhall.org/sponsors.

