The Chestertown Spy Survey #30 Results – Voting

With just three weeks to go before the election, we asked Chestertown Spy readers about voting. Clearly, the area is going to see a record turnout based on the responses we received!

98% of those who responded said they are “very likely” to vote.

When we asked about just how you intended to cast your vote, respondents said:

44% – will go to the polling place on Election Day;

48% – will fill out ballot and place it into a Ballot dropbox;

8% – will mail in their ballot.

And, confidence remains strong with 83% of readers who responded indicating they are very or extremely confident that their vote will be counted.