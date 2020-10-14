The Chestertown Spy Survey #30 Results – Voting

With just three weeks to go before the election, we asked Chestertown Spy readers about voting. Clearly, the area is going to see a record turnout based on the responses we received!
98% of those who responded said they are “very likely” to vote.
When we asked about just how you intended to cast your vote, respondents said:
44% – will go to the polling place on Election Day;
48% – will fill out ballot and place it into a Ballot dropbox;
8% – will mail in their ballot.
And, confidence remains strong with 83% of readers who responded indicating they are very or extremely confident that their vote will be counted.
