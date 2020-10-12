MENU

October 12, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Health Health Homepage

YMCA of the Chesapeake on Keeping Safe

As the YMCA opens its doors throughout the Eastern Shore, it’s going to special lengths to keeps its members and visitors safe.  The Y produced the following video to reinforce their commitment during the coronavirus pandemic.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about the YMCA of the Chesapeake please go here.

