October 12, 2020

Point of View Letters to Editor

Letter to Editor: Biden Sign Still Standing in Chestertown

We awoke on Sunday morning to a disturbing sight. The Biden-Harris banner on our fence had been spray-painted with “Trump” across its face. But there was a silver lining to this trespass and vandalism. While David was scrubbing off the offending letters with paint remover, three young boys walked by. They immediately offered to help. David was very touched. As they left, they fist-pumped the air shouting “Biden-Harris in 2020.” David smiled and fist-pumped back. All in all, a good sign that our young people are staying informed and involved.

David Bowering and Barbara Jorgenson
Chestertown

