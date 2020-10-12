Adkins Arboretum’s Mystery Monday: Critter with Color Variations and Short Time

Happy Mystery Monday! Many of you recognized last week’s mystery as the native Euonymus americanus, commonly known as strawberry bush or hearts a burstin. This woodland shrub has airy and delicate branching making it a good companion to other plants. While the flowers are rather inconspicuous, its gorgeous pink and red seed pods appear in mid to late fall bringing pockets of color to the woods. It typically grows about 4 to 6 feet tall.

And for today, we ask you, drumroll please…what are these? This critter displays a few different color variations and can be seen from May to November. They happen to prefer oak trees.