Take The Chestertown Spy Survey #30 – On Voting and Having it Count October 11, 2020 by The Chestertown Spy Leave a Comment The election is just three weeks away and we’re wondering how readers of The Spy intend to vote and their confidence of having their vote count. Take the Chestertown Spy Survey here.
